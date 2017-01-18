Two-Day Investigation Determines Trailer Fire

A fire in Alpena Township left one trailer destroyed after erupting on Tuesday evening. Earlier this week, the Alpena Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house trailer fire around 6:30 pm. The fire occurred off of Bear Point Road and left damages inside of the trailer. A two–day investigation finally revealed what caused the fire.

“We concluded late yesterday afternoon and determined it to be accidental and electrical in nature and more specifically non structural. It didn’t necessarily have to do with the electrical in the home but a battery charging had been rigged up in the house for hobby purposes,” Fire Marshal, Dave Robbins said.

Residents of the trailer were not home when the fire started. With the upcoming winter and holiday season, Fire Marshal, Dave Robbins wants to remind everyone to use caution with certain household items.

“The best suggestion for things electrical in nature is to always make sure that you’re using approved equipment that’s specifically rated for that type of activity. Smoke detectors are very important this time of year as we’re coming into the heating season. Many times people rely more heavily on electrical appliances, so just be cautious and careful,” he said.