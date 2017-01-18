Two Alpena Men Facing Charges After High Speed Chase

Two young men from Alpena are facing a number of charges after stealing a truck and leading police on a high-speed chase through the ‘UP.’

According to the Alpena Police Department, a missing 2017 Ram pick up truck, was spotted by troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post, after it was traveling at high speeds on August 11th.

Troopers revealed that the truck failed to stop, causing the vehicle to collide with another vehicle at an intersection. Attempting to flee on foot, the two suspects didn’t get far, leading up to their arrest by the MSP Wakefield Post.

After the chase, troopers discovered two stolen firearms from a residence in the Alpena area, inside of the stolen truck. Alpena Police Department is still trying to locate the owners of the firearms, which is now another investigation.

The Alpena Police Department wants to remind citizens to lock their vehicles at all times.