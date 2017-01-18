Trial Date Set for Ossineke Twp. Clerk Accused of Sexually Assaulting Grandchild

A trial date has been set for an Ossineke Township clerk that was accused of sexually assaulting his grandchild. The assault allegedly occurred on January 22nd of last year.

67-year-old Dennis Albert Liske was charged with a single count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old granddaughter. The incident occurred at his home that morning. A status conference has been scheduled for July 24th, and a three-day trial is set to begin on September 26th.

Liske was also charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree back in Midland County, for allegedly assaulting the same girl at a midland hotel where the family was gathering for Christmas. That assault allegedly occurred around December 18th of last year.