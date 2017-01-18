“Travel the Path to Progress” 17th Annual Business Expo Holds Book Sale to keep Newspapers in the Classroom

At least 45 businesses were present at the Alpena Business 2017 Expo.

Every year the first Saturday in February, the Alpena News holds the Business Expo, and for the 17th year the local newspaper wanted this year’s theme to be: “Travel the Path to Progress.” This year businesses were invited to show what’s new with their company as residents visited their booths.

Alpena News Publisher, Bill Speer added that the expo was also about keeping papers in schools alive with the Newspaper in Education Book Sale.

“It’s good to keep newspapers into the classrooms because it keeps the students obviously up to date with current events and it also provides students with like Math opportunities, Science opportunities…teachers can really supplement their curriculum with newspapers and in today’s world where every dollar is so important in the classroom, it’s just a nice supplement to have,” Speer said.

The book sale has been going on for 7 years. The proceeds will go towards keeping newspapers in the classroom throughout Northeast Michigan.