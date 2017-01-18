“Topping Off” Ceremony Held For New TBTA Building

On Monday, a milestone was reached on the construction of the new Thunder Bay Transportation Authority building on the corner of US–23 and Hamilton Road.

The crew from OakCity Contracting, designers, owners, and other dignitaries joined for the topping off ceremony, in which the last structural piece is placed.

The topping off ceremony is considered a milestone, the process includes the final steal beam being painted white and signed by the construction team, as well as being adorned with a small evergreen tree and an American flag on opposite ends.

The symbolism of the tree is very significant in the steel trade and the practice dates back to 700 AD.

“More importantly the tree represents, growth of the new building, and continued safety on the site, and also, for those who occupy the building, after,” says OakCity Contracting’s Craig Froggett

TBTA is excited for their new home, and construction on the almost 45,000 sq. foot project, is expected to be finished sometime this summer.

“It’s definitely a good size building, all of the buses will be able to fit inside…it can stop corrosion, which was a huge concern when it was designed, Other than that it’s looking like a building and we can’t wait to move in this summer,” says TBTA Executive Director Theron Higgins.

The total cost of the project is just over 5.3 million dollars, and is being funded by state and federal grants.