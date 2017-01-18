Thunder Bay Transportation Authority Announces Winter Routes

And with winter around the corner, the Thunder Bay Transportation Authority trolley service will decrease its route. Trolleys will continue to transport riders on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only beginning this Wednesday, November 1st.

The decreased route will run between the hours of 10:30 am until 2:30 pm starting at the Ramada Inn instead of it’s normal starting point at Neimans Family Market.

Thompson and Michekewis Park stops will be eliminated until the spring. A new stop for the winter will include the dollar tree on Ripley Street.

The winter route is to make sure that road conditions are safe for both drivers, and riders.