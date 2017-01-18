Thunder Bay Trails Association in Conjunction with DNR Host Annual Candle Light Cross Country Skiing

Thunder Bay Trails Association in collaboration with the DNR just wrapped up their free Candlelight Cross-Country Ski Night at Norway Ridge.

Saturday night’s ski event was to encourage residents to get out and enjoy and embrace the winter weather.

President of the Thunder Bay Trails Association, Thomas Dowd said he wanted people to enjoy a nice romantic evening before Valentines Day.

“It’s St. Valentines Day, and to celebrate that we wanted to invite people to come out and have a nice romantic evening on the trails in the snow with candlelit trails. We’ve got cross–country skiing and snow shoeing and hiking back there. It’s just a way to kind of get more people in the community out to have a fun evening in the wintertime. You know how tough and long winters can be…and there’s not a lot of sunlight. So getting out and enjoying nature even in the winter time is a beautiful thing,” Dowd said.

Attendees enjoyed a bon fire, and treats provided by the DNR. Dowd said his goal is to get families up and moving throughout the entire year.

Thunder Bay Trails Association’s next outdoor event will be held in sometime this spring.