Thunder Bay Theatre Hosting 1st Annual Family FUN!draiser

Thunder Bay Theatre’s Artistic Director, Jeffrey Mindock joined us live in the studio Tuesday Morning to discuss the upcoming ‘Family Fun!draiser’ to support and strengthen its children’s programming.

The three-hour event will take place on Saturday, April 15th, 2017 from 12pm – 3pm at Art in the Loft. This event should prove to be an immersive arts experience: Loft will also be in the middle of its Young Artist Exhibit, bringing both organizations’ missions together as one. The time and location have been designed to flow perfectly with the annual Easter egg hunt hosted at the Aplex.

The Family FUNdraiser is designed to provide the perfect opportunity for parents and their kids to support Thunder Bay Theatre’s educational programs. With the intent of making this event an annual tradition, each new festival will be themed with that year’s youth production in mind. For

2017, the theme is The Jungle Book, and parents and children are both encouraged to dress for the occasion. The days’ itinerary includes lunch, arts and crafts, a photo booth, an interactive performance, a silent auction, and a public appeal where Thunder Bay Theatre will introduce a new

brand and logo for its educational opportunities.