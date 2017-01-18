Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary to Host, ‘Night at the Museums’

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in conjunction with Besser Museum will be hosting a ‘Night at the Museums,’ WBKB News Reporter, Star Connor has more.

If you love science, and need something to do with your family during night time, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary will being hosting a free educational event called a night at the museums.

“What we are participating in here in Alpena, both at the Besser Museum, and Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary is the ‘Night at the Museum.’ All across the state people are opening up institutions at night in the evening for folks to come and explore what there is to do at particular institutions,” Gandulla said.

Gandulla said having the event at night would help locals get to each museum in time.

“Having it in the evening is a great opportunity for folks to visit who might not have a chance throughout the week. Weekends come, and people are busy. So having an evening event really gets different people involved in what we have going on here at the sanctuary. It’s 6 to 8 and the cool thing about it is that you can just drop in and you don’t have to be there right at 6. You can come, and spend a hour here at the sanctuary then go over to the Besser Museum and spend an hour watching the planetarium shows,” she added.

One part of the museum will include sharks.

“All of the sanctuaries except for Thunder Bay of course have sharks. So there’s many of species of sharks to learn about. There will be crafts, and many activities to do that help folks learn about sharks. One really cool thing about the shark section is that it’s going to be a live shark tracker.

So other sites have some great technology that allows them in real time track what these amazing animals are doing out in the ocean,” she finished.

“So if you and your family don’t have any plans Monday night, make sure you check out ‘A Night at the Museums’ here at the Sanctuary Visitors Center, located at 500 West Fletcher Street.

In Alpena, for WBKB News, I’m Star Connor.”