Thunder Bay International Film Festival Is Coming To Area Classrooms

The 5th Annual Thunder Bay International Film Festival is fast approaching, and this year the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary is hoping to reach more people than ever before.



The festival, which takes place every January, showcases exclusive, world–class films about the oceans and Great Lakes.



These films are complemented by social events, educational activities, and even opportunities to meet the filmmakers.



This year organizers are attempting to expand their reach by visiting area schools in order to give students a sneak peak at what they can expect over the course of the week and a half long festival.



Sanctuary Media Coordinator Stephanie Gandulla is looking forward to bringing the event to the schools, and is hoping to do so in future years as well.



“We think it’s a great opportunity for these students to see films that they’re not going to see elsewhere. And to see it in a film festival environment – I mean, everybody’s there watching the movies together, and then we’re going to discuss them, and they’ll also have the opportunity with their teachers, and classmates, to go back to the classroom, take what they’ve learned, and discuss.”



Students at Alpena High School will be previewing the films on January 16th, and several other area schools will be visiting the Rogers City Theater on January 17th to catch this truly unique opportunity.