Three NE MI Men Plead Guilty to Drug Charges

Three men from Northeast Michigan have recently pleaded guilty to various drug charges and will face sentencing next month.

35-year old Rodney Richard Werda of Alpena admitted to selling methe on one occasion, and heroin on two other occasions between the months of March and April.

29-year old Jerry Michael Edwards, also from Alpena, pleaded guilty to conspiring to manufacture meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, three charges were dismissed.

Lastly, 31-year old Christopher Stirling Crandall of Ossineke also pleaded guilty to conspiring to manufacture meth. He was involved with Edwards case, and able to reach a plea deal on two other charges. Crandall admitted to cooking the drug in a pole barn at his grandparents’ residence, in Sanborn Township back in June.

As part of an agreement, he is expected to serve a minimum of 30 months in prison. All three men will be sentenced on September, 18th.