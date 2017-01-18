Three Men Charged with Arson of the Iron Skillet

23-year- old Austin Michael Senical of Harrisville and David Madison Thomson, 20, also of Harrisville were arrested on October 16th and charged with third degree arson and conspiracy to commit third degree arson at the Iron Skillet Restaurant. Two weeks ago 19-year-old Gunner Davis was arrested on October 3rd for third degree arson, conspiracy to commit third degree arson, and larceny in a building. According to Sergeant McGuire of Alcona County’s Sheriffs office, the three males were friends and committed the crime together

Senical and Thompson were arraigned in the 81st district court today and both received a $50,000 dollar PR bond.