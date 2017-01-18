Thomas James Guthrie Found Guilty of Criminal Sexual Conduct

An Alpena man has been found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Thanks to a jury, 49–year–old Thomas James Guthrie will possibly be spending life behind bars after he was found guilty during trial last week.

The assault took place back in 2005 when Guthrie assaulted another male in the city of Alpena. After an investigation charges were finally made in July 2016.

Prosecuting Attorney, Ed Black said quote: “It is very reassuring and comforting to know that the people of this community can and will believe that men can be victims of this crime along with women and children.”

Guthrie was also convicted for 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree back in 1993. The Alpena man spent 10 years in prison for that conviction.