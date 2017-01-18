Third Grader Explore Environmental Issues At The Sanctuary

Third graders from Besser Elementary got hands–on at the Sanctuary yesterday, with a class field trip intended to teach students how they can better protect the environment.

Students divided into three small groups, and each small group learned through hands–on activities, how their day–to–day decisions could have a powerful effect on marine life and the environment.

One group of students learned about the harmful effects of marine debris, as they learned about popular household items that contain harmful microbeads. Students sifted through soaps and scrubs that contain these small plastic beads, and found out how the plastic particles consumed by fish and other marine animals, quickly became harmful to the underwater ecosystem.

Another group focused on recycling habits. After splitting into groups of two or three students, each group was given a box for trash, and a box for good, recyclable material.

Organizers say they hope students left the sanctuary with a better understanding of how simple decisions can make a huge difference when it comes to protecting our natural world.