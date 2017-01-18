The Salvation Army Holding Christmas Signup Next Week

If you’re looking for some help this holiday season the Salvation Army will hold a sign up for Christmas assistance next week.

Applicants are asked to bring a photo ID with your Alpena County address, a form of ID for all others in your household, including a birth certificate, school ID, or Medicaid card, proof of all income in the household, and a birth certificate or custodial papers for children receiving toys.

Sign up dates will be held on Wednesday November 1st, from 10 am until 3 pm, Thursday November 2nd from 3 pm until 6 pm and Friday, November 3rd from 10 am until 3 pm.

For more details contact the Salvation Army at 989–358–2769.