The Salvation Army Helping Those in Need with a Coat Giveaway

It’s getting colder each day, and that means bringing out the winter gear. But what if you don’t have a coat where do you turn too?

The Salvation Army, Child and Family Services of Northeast Michigan and Hopes Shores Alliance decided to come together and share the warmth to help those in need this season.

“It’s cold up here. It’s cold, and it sounds like it’s going to be pretty bitter for snow this year and nobody wants anyone to go cold. Nobody wants people to go hungry, and nobody wants people to be cold. Those are the kind of things people can empathize with people for. We had one person who bought out Kohl’s in the spring and brought all of the kids coats to us so it’s those people who are thinking for those who need them,” Salvation Army Captain, Amy Cedervall said.

Before 8 am over 100 people were in line to receive a coat. Hope Shores Alliance Volunteer Coordinator, Shirley Diemond was excited to know that the room was full of coats for all ages.

“Last year we were pretty short with children’s winter coats. This year we got plenty with new children’s winter coats,” she revealed.

Taking part in the coat giveaway, Volunteer Belinda Page said it’s wonderful to give back.

“I felt just very blessed watching people come in that needed coats to wear and to see the look on their faces when they found exactly what they wanted,” Page said.

If you were unable to find the items you were looking for, no worries. The Salvation Army will be making appointments to help locate more coats.