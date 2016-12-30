The Exchange and Ossineke Eagles Club Gives Back

MidMichigan Medical Center –Alpena just received heartwarming donations from the Alpena Exchange and Ossineke Eagles Club.

Being in the hospital can be a scary time for kids. So, in hopes of alleviating some of that fear, the exchange club of Alpena donated coloring books and crayons, along with activity books to pediatric patients at the medical center.

“They keep us well supplied with the coloring books and crayons for our younger folks that are in the hospital. It’s often a scary time for children when they are in the hospital, so this kind of gives them a diversion,” says Development Director at MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena, Ann Diamond. Program chair of the Exchange Club, Mike Keary, says this gift to the pediatric unit fits perfectly with one of the club initiatives… Which is to focus on kids in the Alpena community.

The Ossineke Eagles Club added to the donation pile with a breast cancer walk in October, donating close to $1,500 to the cancer center. This money will go towards assisting breast cancer patients during their treatment at the cancer center.