The Apple Crunch heard ’round the Great Lakes

Students here and across the state simultaneously crunched into locally grown apples today, to put a healthy spin on national Food Day. Thunder bay Junior High and Ella White Elementary students took part in Michigan’s fifth annual Apple Crunch movement.

The special day invites Michiganders to try a local apple, but many schools took it one step further.

“We do want more kids to have exposure to fresh, local produce and apples are an easy way to do that,” says registered dietitian Melissa Tolan-Halleck. For many students it was the first time they had tried a locally grown apple, and the unique taste was a sweet surprise to some.

“The apples are so crunchy and sweet, and it’s just really good,” said sixth grader John Eaton.

Local farmers who provided the apples stopped by in each classroom, to talk with the students about how buying local produce is not only healthy for them, but also supports our agricultural heritage, here in Michigan. Students walked away with a newfound appreciation for local farmers, and for some, a new item to add to the grocery list.

“Oh yeah..I’m going to get as many apples as I can,” said sixth grader Avery McConnell. Michigan is the third largest apple producing state in the country, and students learned today how important their role is in keeping it that way.