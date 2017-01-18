TBAC Celebrates 45th Anniversary with New Sculpture

The Thunder Bay Arts Council is working on bringing something new and beautiful to Alpena, but they need your help.

In celebration of their 45th anniversary, the Arts Council has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a new sculpture that they’re hoping to place in Duck Park. The sculpture will be made of burnished stainless and raw steel, standing 15 feet high, 10 feet wide, and 12 feet long. It was a top pick from the community out of various sketches created by sculptor Ann Gildner of Cheboygan.

In its essence the sculpture personifies freedom and represents the beauty of alpena…but it is a pricey one.

The Arts Council is hoping to meet their goal of raising $5,000 by July 5th so that they can win a matching grant of the same amount through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

To help them reach this goal you can donate at the Thunder Bay Arts Council location on 127 Chisholm Street, or visit www.patronicity.com/departuresculpture.

The installation of the sculpture is planned to take place in September.