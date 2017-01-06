Tawas Point Lighthouse Keepers Needed

Lighthouse enthusiasts are invited to serve this summer as volunteer lighthouse keepers at the Tawas Point Lighthouse.

In exchange for conducting guided tours of the lighthouse, located in Tawas Point State Park, the keepers will receive on–site lodging. The keepers will be needed from May 17th until October 17th, with duties including greeting visitors, giving tours, providing information about the lighthouse and the Tawas area, as well as light maintenance.

Northern Lower Peninsula Historian Hillary Pine says being a lighthouse keeper is a one of a kind experience.

“It’s really unique, you get to live in a lighthouse for a couple of weeks, which is not something most people get to experience. It’s also fantastic if you’re looking for a way to interact with the public. You know, for most previous keepers, that really was the part that they loved the most. Is to get to share the story of the lighthouse and the area, with the public.”

Keepers can expect about 35 hours of work a week.