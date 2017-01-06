Tai Chi Great for Seniors to Prevent Falls and Create Strength, Cardio and More

It’s a new year, and a new day to start something different. For seniors the Alpena Senior Citizens Center is presenting something refreshing…Tai Chi.

The free class is starting this week and will help seniors with arthritis and fall prevention. Instructor, Desiree Nowaczyk says tai chi is a way for seniors to reconnect with their bodies.

“It is really important for everyone, and particularly speaking of seniors to really began to relearn the capacity of their bodies, because it can get discouraging when we have aches and pains and so we connect to that wisdom to move in a very gentle and slow mindful way. That brings us into the present moment where the miracles happen,” the instructor said.

Nowaczyk will be teaching the technique called commencement for a few weeks introducing seniors to new movements. Tai Chi is a good workout for the mind and spirit.

According to Nowaczyk the classes will teach flexibility, strength, cardio, balance and coordination.

“Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention keeps the stance higher so it’s always safe for the joints, the weight shift is very subtle and very precise and very safe,” she explained.

If you would like to attend the new Tai Chi classes at the senior citizens center, the classes will be every Thursday at 9:15 am and every Friday at noon until the month of August.