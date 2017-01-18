Suspect Identified in String of Vehicle Thefts Around Rogers City

A suspect has been identified for multiple vehicle thefts that took place in Rogers City last week.

According to the Rogers City Police Department, a pick-up truck was stolen from a residence on South Sixth Street between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

A vehicle was also stolen from a 3rd Avenue residence. Police are currently searching for the suspect, and Chief Matthew Quaine is encouraging residents to keep their property locked and secure.

If you have any information on these incidents you’re encouraged to call 989–734–2330.