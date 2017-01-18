Students ‘Take a Bite Out of Spring Break’ Learning About Sharks

Spring break is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun is! Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary was a full house of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders as kids “Took a Bite Out of Spring Break” Thursday and Friday.

During the course of two days, students learned about sharks, and the ocean Eco System. Without sharks, the ocean, and parts of the Great Lakes would be doomed.

Education Coordinator, Erin Pilarski said learning about the fundamentals of the ocean isn’t just why this spring break event held, she says take a bite out of spring break also keeps kids active, while learning other skills during their time out of school.

“Not only does it get kids interacting with different groups from different people. It also helps them to learn skills for teamwork, like working in teams, activities, and getting better social skills. It also gives them new opportunities to learn topics that they probably wouldn’t learn in school,” Pilarski said.

If your child missed out on this week’s fun, don’t worry there will be another opportunity for them to enjoy the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary this summer.

You can register early to ensure their spot by dropping off a completed registration form to the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center.

For additional details contact the sanctuary at 989–884–6200.