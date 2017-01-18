Student Project Gourmet Receives a Special Visit

The Alpena Senior Citizens Center received a special visit today, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund along with ACES Academy students were on site to demonstrate what they have been working on with the Student Project Gourmet.

Student Project Gourmet was able to receive the grant, and bragging rights throughout the entire state of Michigan thanks to their unique plans of interacting with youth and seniors while creating healthy meals at the Alpena Senior Center.

“It was so unique because we had that intergenerational aspect of it and we’ve never seen anything like that (student gourmet project). We were excited to be apart of it and honestly I brag about it all over the state,” Sr. Program Officer of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, Laurie Solotorow said.

Representatives from the fund say they cannot wait to revisit Alpena to taste the local grown garden food and see the interaction and process both the seniors and ACES Academy students will bring to the table.

“So of course tasting what these folks have made, I look forward to seeing the interaction of the teens and the seniors, and I look forward to honestly talking about ways we can continue our partnerships,” she added.

Some of the veggies have already been used during lunch and dinners at the Alpena Senior Center.

WBKB News will continue to update you as Project Student Gourmet continues to develop.