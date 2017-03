Spring has arrived and Northern Lights Arena will be being holding some spring activities for families to take part in during spring break. Spring activates at the arena will include roller-skating, roller derby, and a boat show.

Roller-skating will be held from 1 pm until 7 pm Monday through Thursday. You can ice skate from 2:30 until 5 pm those same days.

The spring boat show will start on Friday, March 31st and end on Sunday April 2nd.