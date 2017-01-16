South Bay President Receives Grant to Benefit the 12 Mile Bi-Path Project

President of South Bay, Larry Clark received a grant of $500 thanks to the First Federal Community Foundation to go towards the extension of the 12 mile Alpena Bi–Path.

The project will extend the Bi–Path southward from Island Drive, to South Partridge Point Road all the way down to Squaw Bay for bikers, and walkers to enjoy in the future.

So far the south bay organization has collected over $10, 500 dollars to go towards the Bi-Path project.

Clark says the fundraiser wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the generosity of donations to benefit the Alpena area, and community bringing in more tourist, and economic, recreation development.

“The Community Foundation, First Federal and the County of Alpena I would like to sincerely thank them for investing in the project for the betterment of all of the citizens of Northeast Michigan. We plan to have two bridges there one will be patterned after the Kendziorski bridge which goes over to Island Park, and the other one will be patterned after the NOAA bridge that goes over the river. So it will be an interesting Bi–Path too. It just won’t be a straight shot, it will have winding and two nice bridges and photo opportunities, benches…it will be really nice,” he said.

The goal is to reach 100 thousand dollars. Clark plans to apply for state grants with the fundraiser money in April of 2018 to move forth with the next step of completing the Bi–Path project.