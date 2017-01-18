Sing To Win – 59th Grammy Awards

WBKB 11.1 , WKJC FM & HITS FM

“SING TO WIN”

February 1st 2017 @ 7pm

The Aplex, Alpena Michigan

Rules and Regulations

1. Contestants must be 21 years of age or older.

2. Contestant will perform one song for the first round and a second round will be performed if

you are selected to move on to the final round (Please be prepared to sing 2 songs)

3. Contestants must use Karaoke equipment and songs provided. If your songs are not in the

karaoke catalog please bring a CD with your song. The DJ will determine whether he can

use it or not. His decision is final.

4. Employees and/or immediate family members of WBKB, WKJC & HITS FM, Aplex or

affiliates, and their associates may not enter the contest.

5. Previous Grammy or ACM winners are also prohibited from joining the contest.

6. Contestants will be chosen to perform by random drawing and submitted song selection card.

7. Contestants will be judged on:

a. Vocal Ability

b. Appearance

c. Crowd Interaction

d. Stage Presence

8. Four winners will be chosen to move to the finals. In the event of a tie during the first round,

judges will break that tie. The Judges Decisions are final!

9. The four finalists will perform a “sing-off” for the Grand Prize.

**THE JUDGES DECISIONS ARE FINAL**

10. WBKB, WKJC FM & HITS FM reserve the right to disqualify a contestant for any lewd or

unacceptable behavior, and reject any song choice that includes inappropriate language.

11. Contestants authorize WBKB 11.1, WKJC FM & HITS FM the use of recording in any form

of advertising in the future.

12. No substitute or transfer of the Grand Prize is allowed.

Grand Prize: Trip for two to Los Angeles California Grammy Awards Show, plus many extras.

(see prize package above for details)

“SING TO WIN”

Contest Package

NO Purchase is Necessary

To Enter the Grammy Karaoke Contest you must register on site at the event!

Registration begins promptly at 5:30pm and ends at 6:30pm.

10 contestants will be selected to move on to the final contest.

Karaoke Contest will be held on February 1st, 2017 at the Aplex.

Doors open @ 5pm

Performances start at 7pm.

Contest is open to U.S. residents 21 and older, except for employees of WBKB, WKJC or HITS FM and their immediate families.

Previous Contest Winners are not eligible.

Watch the Grammy’s on WBKB 11.1 CBS February 12th, 2017 at 8pm.