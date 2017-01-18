Sexton’s Trail Date Set

Alpena Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Shawn Sexton has been scheduled to appear in court once again in regards to charges of stalking.

Sexton’s pretrial date has been set for February 27th and a jury trial has been set for March 9th.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Michigan State Police, which accuse the councilman of allegedly stalking a man and woman in early 2016.

In December, Sexton waived his formal arraignment rights.

Due to a potential conflict of interest, the case will not be handled by Alpena County Prosecutor Ed Black, but rather by Alcona County Prosecutor Tom Weichel.

Sexton is a professor of English at Alpena Community College, and is the longest serving member on the current Alpena Municipal Council, holding his position since November of 2013.

If convicted Sexton could face a year in jail and or a fine of $1,000.