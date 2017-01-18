Seniors Encouraged to Remain Heart Healthy

It was a room filled with love as Hospice of the Sunrise Shore Vital Care Coordinator, Barbara Rigg spoke with seniors about having a healthy heart on Valentines Day.

Rigg advised seniors to pay attention to their blood pressure and cholesterol numbers and eat healthy.

“Watch your numbers, blood pressure is key and the cholesterol content of your foods. Be aware of the foods that you eat,” she said.

The Senior Citizens Center has a number of activities for members. Rigg said that exercise is key when it comes to avoiding heart disease.

“Exercise and the lifestyle is key because we do so much sitting. Whether it be at the jobs that we’re at, or it’s at computers….kids are sitting in front of TVs, and play stations. Everyone should just get out and walk, and do some exercise,” she added.

According to the CDC, women are more likely to die from cardiovascular disease. Rigg also advised seniors to look into taking aspirin to keep their heart healthy.

Most importantly before changing anything, consult your doctor.