Senior Expo Coming to Alpena Aplex Wednesday

The upcoming Senior Expo is on the way this week. The one-day event will be held at the Alpena Aplex this Wednesday from 9 am until 2 pm.

The expo will feature vendors from Alpena County and surrounding areas that will be on hand to answer questions regarding senior services and more.

Nearly 100 seniors and caregivers have gathered in the past years and vendors like Hospice of Michigan, the Alpena Medical Rehabilitation Center and Victims Advocates have been there in the past.

With a wide variety of vendors and new speakers this year, seniors from the local community are able to come learn more about public services available to them.

The expo is also a great opportunity to get free screenings for glaucoma, diabetes and more. The expo is held every year because some seniors aren’t very mobile so this gives them a chance to have activities under one roof in a single day.