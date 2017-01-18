Senator Gary Peters Still Urges Those Who Love the Sanctuary to Make Public Comment

With just one week left to make a public comment, U.S. Senator Gary Peters is still urging those who love Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary to make a public comment.

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT!

Last week Senator Gary Peters revealed that he expanded the public comment period so that Alpena residents, Michiganders, and tourist could comment to save the sanctuary.

Peters said he welcomes comments and unique stories of the National Marine Sanctuary anytime to his office. The entire comment actions started after the Trump Administration ordered that the protected areas of the sanctuaries be open to oil and gas explorations.

The executive order could lead to the rollback or elimination of 11 marine sanctuaries, including Alpena’s very own Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and monuments created.

The public comment period has been extended to Monday August 14th. The original close date was July 26th.