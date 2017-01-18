Alpena, MichiganLocal Weather Alerts
Senator Gary Peters Fights Opioid Addiction in Adolescents With YOUTH Act Bill

Posted By: Star Connor November 11, 2017

Senator Gary Peters is taking action to stop addition before it reaches adulthood, with a bill to increase access to treatment for adolescents.

Senator Gary Peters is making moves creating a new program called the YOUTH Act. Peters said opioid addiction has increased in Northeast Michigan.

 Using the MAT program will involve a number of treatment methods. Although Peters is focused on adolescents, he said that kids as young as 14 are getting addicted as well.

 Senator Peters hopes his bill to expand treatment passes before 2018.

