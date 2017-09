Scientist from all over the world are working to uncover earths origins right here in Alpena. They are doing this by studying the microbes in middle island sink hole. Scientist say this mimics what ancient earth might have looked like due to it’s lack of oxygen. The ecosystem in the sinkhole is one of the only ones in the world. The isolation of the sink hole, low temperature and the low amount of oxygen are what make it the perfect place to help uncover our planets past.