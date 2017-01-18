Science in the Sanctuary at Duck and Island Park

School is out, but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop.

Today kids did just that as they explored eleven different workshops showing how science impacts our lives. Some of the workshops included learning how to kayak, planting wildflowers, making animal tracks and more.

Despite the many workshops, each kid had their favorite. Not only was this a day of learning, but it was also a chance to test some knowledge and win prizes in the end.

Overall it was a day to learn new things and have fun while doing it!