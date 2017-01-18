School Staff Remind Drivers to Watch Out For Students During School Drop Off Times

It was a busy early morning for Alpena Public Schools as classes started back up for the 2017–2018 school year. But before class started, parents had to drop off their kids.

Here in Northeast Michigan a lot of the schools are in the middle of neighborhoods and busy roads so that means a lot of students are walking to school and from school each day.

“We are a neighborhood school, and Lincoln Elementary has lots, and lots of walkers. Ella White has lots of walkers as well,” Principal Stevens said.

Principal Stevens wants to remind drivers to use caution during student drop off times.

“We are really concerned about safety so we appreciate families being extra careful when you’re in a school zone, watching for little ones crossing the street. Not every corner has a crossing guard or safety patrol, we just don’t have the people to do that so we really depend on the eyes and the community and the careful drivers especially during the early hours when kids are coming to school and when kids are leaving school,” Stevens added.

According to Safekids.org 1 in 3 drivers are distracted during student drop off times. Many school zones also need upgrades as well.

Principal Stevens said patrol volunteers are welcomed.

“Yeah if we’ve got any parents or community members that want to come and help us with supervision at the end of the day or at the beginning of the day we can certainly get them one of our stylish vest,” Stevens said.