Sanborn Elementary & Alpena High School Make The Michigan Department of Education Rewards List

Alpena Public Schools has something to be proud about Sanborn Elementary and Alpena High School made the Michigan Department of Education Rewards List.

The annual school score report revealed that both schools made the Rewards List for the first time. Thunder Bay Junior High came off the Focus List after improving in subjects like Math, and Language Arts.

Alpena Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. John VanWagoner said the victory came from hard work from both teachers and their students.

“I think it starts with our excellent staff and our great teachers. Data shows the most effective thing that we can do to improve is to make sure there’s a great teacher in front of our kids. I think we’re working hard and appreciate all of our teachers, and support staff that work with our kid’s everyday. I also think that our students understand the importance of their future, to be career and college ready. Our intervention system that we put in place the last couple of years continues to show results and we will continue to strive for improvement,” VanWagoner said.

Vanwagoner said he hopes that all of his schools will be on the State Rewards List in the future.

He added the goal is for teachers to continue to look at data, along with giving students the attention they need while making sure no students fall behind in their education.