Sadie’s Adoption Story

National Adoption Day always occurs the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It’s a push to raise awareness of the thousands of foster kids still waiting for their forever home, and here in Alpena one family has awaited this day for a long time.

Two-year-old Sadie was officially adopted today by her grandparents Dallas and Amy Minton. After spending two years waiting for the day, it’s an emotional one for Sadie’s adoptive mother, Amy.

“Lots of emotions…lot of ‘em,” said Amy through her tears of joy.

The Minton’s already have two kids of their own, but the entire family is ready to make room for a new baby sister, according to the son and daughter duo who came to watch Sadie become an official member of the family. Years ago when Sadie’s guardianship was in question, the Minton’s took it upon themselves to be there for the little girl if need be.

“They pretty much asked us if we’d be there if she could never be returned to her parents. You know, if we would step up and do this. So we actually went through all the classes, and became licensed foster care providers,” says new father Dallas.

Today’s adoption is also an emotional experience for the social workers, who have gotten to know the families over time and played a huge role in bringing children like Sadie home.

“It’s so much paperwork and so much work on the backside. Families are so patience waiting for this all to come to an end, so it’s a huge day when its final and the judge says ‘you’re adopted!” says adoption worker Gretchen Kerschner of Child and Family Services in Northeast Michigan.

Sadie and hundreds of other kids who will be adopted this weekend will finally get to spend the holidays in permanent and loving homes, making this Thanksgiving, one to remember.