Road closures, and road construction is on the way beginning Wednesday. The city of Alpena’s contractor, Macarthur Construction, will begin the reconstruction of 3rd avenue from Lewis Street to Washington Avenue. 3rd Avenue between Washington and Lewis will be closed to all drivers.

The seven–week project will limit access to driveways for residents and they will have to park on side streets. Traffic will be redirected, but drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.