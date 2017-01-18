Right to Carry Approved By House of Represenatives

Yesterday the Michigan House of Representatives approved legislation sponsored by State Representative Sue Allor.

The legislation gives citizens the right to carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a concealed pistol license. According to Allor, the legislation does not give criminals more access to pistols, because a background check would still be required when purchasing a handgun.

Opponents of the legislation say that not requiring concealed pistol licenses and training could be dangerous to both police officers and residents.

Current concealed pistol license permitting structure will remain in place. This will allow Michigan residents an option to obtain a CPL and continue to carry and receive reciprocity in states that recognize Michigan’s permit. A CPL will also continue to allow people to carry openly in certain restricted zones.

The bill now moves to the senate for consideration.