Rick Rafferty Hosts Meet and Greet

Write–in candidate for city council, Rick Rafferty held a meet and greet event at the Fresh Palate to engage with the community and meet the people he hopes to serve. Throughout the evening people filtered through the local restaurant and had a chance to speak directly with Rafferty on some of the issues they care most about.

“People coming out have mentioned the one-way two-way project. That was something that my Facebook page generated 174 comments for, with people commenting on that. So some came down to see who I was,” says Rafferty.

The local restaurant was filled with a variety of people, all of whom wanted to learn more about the man running for city council. Rafferty says the event showcased one of the things he’ll prioritize most as a city council member, which is to listen and be the voice of the people.

“The main job of the city councilmen is to listen to what people want, and we’re trying to promote Alpena the best we can. It’s a great city and there’s a lot more great things we can do with it,” he adds.

Elections will be held November 7th, but Rafferty says you’ll hear from him before then. Rafferty is competing with two other write–in candidates, as well as incumbent Cindy Johnson for two open seats on the council.