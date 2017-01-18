Resolution for Iosco County’s Police Shortage

Over the past few years, economic downturn has forced Iosco County to cut back local law enforcement in several municipalities, leaving the county’s sheriff’s office to step in to maintain public safety. Today representative Sue Allor voted for a resolution that would provide more officers to the area, and let deputies return to their normal duties.

The resolution, introduced by state rep. Aaron Miller of Sturgis, extends secondary road funding to county sheriff’s offices, so they can provide patrol for cities that have had to trim police presence.

“The secondary road patrol grant allows Iosco County to add an additional two part-time officers onto the streets in the county,” says Iosco County Sheriff Allan MacGregor.

Main roads like US–23, M–55 and M–65 are heavily patrolled areas, so this resolution would work to cover secondary or less popular roads in Iosco County.

“Iosco County is pretty unique in the fact that we’re pretty sparse on law enforcement. So it allows us to focus on the areas where maybe because of the lack of law enforcement it doesn’t get the proper attention,” says MacGregor.

If passed, the resolution would allow additional officers to focus on traffic enforcement, construction areas, and accident prevention, while leaving day-to-day operations to current officers.

Secondary road patrol money has been available to Iosco County in the past, and Sheriff MacGregor hopes legislators continue to see its value.

“Every year we have to ask to get approval for it. It’s not a standing order all the time. So every year we wait, down to the last minute to see if our program’s going to keep going and we just hope it does, because it’s a real benefit to Iosco County,” adds MacGregor.

The resolution, House Concurrent Resolution 13, now goes to the full house for consideration.