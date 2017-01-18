Rep. Sue Allor Co-Sponsors Bill to Pay Homage to Fallen MSP Trooper

State Representative Sue Allor is honoring a fallen Michigan State Police Officer by co–sponsoring a bill in remembrance of Trooper Vicki Moreau Devries. On July 22nd in 1982, Devries was working undercover as a Narcotics Officer.

She was making her way home after a successful investigation, when her unmarked MSP vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Trooper Devries was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened on I–696 Freeway in Farmington Hills.

Representative Sue Allor is co–sponsoring a bill that would pay homage to the fallen trooper. She describes Devries as a hero, saying that her bravery deserves to be remembered and commemorated with a highway memorial. The bill would name a portion of I–696 the “Trooper Vicki Moreau Devries Memorial Highway”. The house bill has been referred to the transportation and infrastructure committee.