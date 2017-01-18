Relay for Life of Alpena County has a New Name: ‘Relay for Life of Northeast Michigan’

Relay for Life of Alpena County will be given a new name.

The leadership planning team voted to change the name of the local relay event to Relay for Life of Northeast Michigan.

According to the promotions lead, Lisa Orozco the committee decided to change the name to make sure that other counties in Northeast Michigan were included.

Alcona, Presque Isle, Montmorency, and Oscoda counties no longer have their own relay race, this year the Relay for Life planning committee wants to make changes so that survivors, caregivers, sponsors, and the community of each county becomes more involved.

“We wanted to open the Alpena relay up to our surrounding counties. I know that we have a lot of surrounding counties that have lost supporters in the past, so we wanted to make sure that everyone from all of the counties, Alpena, Alcona, Presque Isle, Montmorency they all have a place to come for relay. We wanted to just make it a bigger place, a bigger event. We want to raise more money for cancer survivors and research…we just want everyone to know about it,” Orozco said.

Relay for Life in Alpena started their events in 1995. Last year the fundraiser for the American Cancer Society raised over $101,000 ranking Alpena number 21 in Michigan out of 155 relays.

Relay for Life of Northeast Michigan will be held in downtown Alpena on August 12th and 13th.