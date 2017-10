The Region 9 Area on Aging, a division of Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency, has achieved accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The accreditation was awarded for management for long-term services and support.Region 9 helps seniors with various assistance programs throughout the area. Receiving accreditation from the NCQA is a high honor and a sign of quality. The process to get accredited is rigorous and very comprehensive in reviewing policies.