Red Cross Issuing An Emergency Blood Donation for Michigan: Drives Available Now

The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is now issuing an emergency call for blood donors to help save lives.

According to the American Red Cross External Communications Manager of the Great Lakes Blood Services Region, Todd Kulman, there is a shortage in the area due to holiday schedules; winter weather, illnesses, and blood drive cancellations.

Kulman said there is a constant need for blood.

“The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds somebody in the United States needs a blood donation. You never really know where your blood donations are going to go, or whom it’s going to help. It could be a family member or relative; it could be a friend or somebody who’s down the street or somebody that lives across the country. The Red Cross has a unique opportunity to move blood to where it’s needed most,” Kulman said.

According to Kulman, a single accident victim could need up to 100 pints of blood during treatment. In the state of Michigan you must be 16 years old with parental consent, or older to donate blood.

There are four upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area. January 11th’s drive will be in Alpena from 12 pm until 5:45 pm at First Presbyterian Church.

Another blood drive will be in Lewiston tomorrow at St. Francis Church from 11:30 am to 5:15 pm. January 9th the blood drive will be in Rogers City at the Rogers City Area Senior Center starting at 12 pm…

And the last drive will be on January 20th at Onaway High School starting at 8:30 am.