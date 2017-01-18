Recovery yoga for victims of trauma and substance abuse

Northeast Michigan has firsthand experience of the Opioid epidemic, which President Trump declared a national emergency last week. But in the midst of dark times… two women have found a way to create a bright spot in Alpena for those hoping to heal.

Recovery Yoga originally began as a substance abuse service to offer those suffering, with multiple pathways to recovery. One year later, Northeast Michigan Substance Abuse Services (NEMSAS) has turned the practice over to Paige and Desiree, who have transformed the program into their own unique space for healing.

“Recovery yoga is a unique format. It is geared to bring us back to our truth, that we are all worthy of being validated and valued,” says yoga instructor Desiree Nowaczyk.

The classes focus on breathing, meditation, and helping students unfold on their own personal journeys to recovery.

“We come here to feel, to heal, we cry…we go through the human experience to feel pure and authentic,” Desiree explained.

The practice is centered on those suffering from trauma, but it can also offer a safe space for anyone who feels the need to heal.

“What classes like yoga are able to offer are little tiny peaceful places of unity, and connection and community,” said co-instructor Paige Trisko.

For those interested Recovery Yoga can be found every Friday at ACC in room 201 from 10:30 to 11:30 am. However the class will NOT be offered Friday the 24th of November.