Read a Book, Win a Bike Contest Being Held in Rogers City for ‘National Reading Month’

Thanks to the Michigan Grand Lodge Charitable Foundation and the Rogers City Masonic Lodge, Rogers City students will have a chance to read a book, and win a bike.

Celebrating March and National Reading Month, Rogers City Masonic Lodge is holding a contest for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders that attend the area schools, including Rogers City Elementary, St. John Lutheran School, and St. Ignatius for their chance to read a book and be entered into a drawing to win a bike.

The challenge started on March 1st and will end on April 30th.

This is the first time the lodge has participated in the challenge, and want to make sure that children become better readers for life.

“Reading is a fundamental skill in education. Each student can read at their own level and we think it’s very important that the more you read, the better you will get at it, and the better you get at reading the better you’ll do in school with your grades, and so on and so forth,” Roger City Masonic Lodge Master, David Nadolsky said.

If you would like to enter your child for a chance to win a bike, entry forms can be picked up at Rogers City Area Schools, and the Rogers City Branch Library.

The drawing for the bikes will take place on may 4th at the Masonic Lodge.