For a chance to win the hunt of a lifetime, sign up now for the Pure Michigan Hunt before the deadline of December 31st.

Those that apply for the Pure Michigan Hunt are entered into a competition where three lucky winners are randomly chosen to receive a very special hunting package.

The prized hunting package includes licenses for elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, antler-less deer and first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Also, each winner receives additionally donated prizes such as crossbows, rifles, guided hunts, as well as go–pro cameras and more.

For just $5 you can purchase your Pure Michigan Hunt application anywhere hunting licenses are sold, or online at the DNR’s website. The Pure Michigan Hunt licenses will be valid for the 2017-hunting season. For more information, visit www.mi.gov/pmh.