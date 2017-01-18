Project Student Gourmet & Alpena Senior Citizens Center Honoring Veterans With Dinner

Preparing to take on a challenge, Aces Academy students involved with Project Student Gourmet will be serving up their first meal to the senior citizens in honor of Veterans Day.

“Everything is from scratch, everything is from scratch,” Instructor, Jess Krawczak said.

Friday’s meal will also be a time for teens and seniors to mix and mingle and learn about each other’s generation.

“It is not the normal thing to do. We are really taking two different worlds with Aces Academy and the Senior Center and bringing them together for intergenerational cooking,” Krawczak said.

Instructor Krawczak said she has faith that all of her students will ace the challenge with their cooking, and serving and dinner time this Friday.

“I think they are going to do great. They’re really excited, they love coming here, they show up every Friday, their attendance is amazing and their peers aren’t here on Friday so for them to be here every Friday it’s been awesome, it’s a really great group of kids,” Krawczak said.

So if you and your family don’t have plans, make sure to stop by the Alpena Senior Citizens Center for the Veterans Day dinner this Friday at 4:30 pm.