Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department Releases Weekly Report

The Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department released their report for the last week of March.

Last week the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department received 49 complaints, made 18 traffic stops and issued one citation.

In Macomb County, 39–year–old Sean Brian Pratton was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and on March 31st police responded to a malicious destruction of property in Belknap Township after owners found their lawn damaged by a semi tractor trailer.

In Onaway another property was damaged after 4 wheelers cut through a lawn in order to get to a trail system.

Last week, police also responded to a personal damage accident in Presque Isle Township when 30–year–old Gregory Robert Compeau of Alpena failed to yield to an oncoming car driven by 45–year–old Karen Marie Cole of Presque Isle.

No one was injured in that accident.